At the end of season 4, Lucifer was trying to help keep Hell from spilling out all over Los Angeles. At the end of the episode, Lucifer returned to Hell to contain the demons that had escaped, having to say goodbye to Chloe in the process — and just after the two of them had finally declared their love for each other. Meanwhile, Amenadiel decided to raise his son on Earth with Linda, and Eva left after realizing that she and Lucifer were not going to be together and she needs to take some time to figure out who she really is. Season 5 will probably pick up with Lucifer in Hell, trying to figure out a way to return to Earth — because he can't leave Hell without a ruler.