What Happened Between Spencer & Stephanie Pratt Before The Hills Reboot?

The Hills: New Beginnings is just kicking off, but since a lot of the players from the original series are returning, this won’t exactly a new beginning for everyone. While a lot of the storylines in the first series were fabricated, there were some very real relationships featured. This included the one between Spencer Pratt and his sister, Stephanie Pratt. They weren’t on great terms during The Hills, and they still aren’t on good terms now, even though they’re both going to be on the new show.
On The Hills, the basic story of their falling out was that Spencer and Heidi Montag were on one side and Lauren Conrad and everyone else were on the other. Originally, Stephanie, who joined in season 3, was a defender of Speidi, but she eventually became friends with Lauren and the rest of the women, which Spencer couldn’t get past. In the final season of the show, Stephanie was a main cast member, while Spencer and Heidi left midway through.
The Hills ended in 2010, and soon after, Stephanie told People she hadn’t spoken to Spencer in nearly a year. In 2015, Spencer told Complex he wasn’t on speaking terms with Stephanie.
As for what happened in between that time and in the years since? Well, it seems there were some points where they were in a better (well, relatively better) place. In 2016, Stephanie made a video with MTV for The Hills’ 10th anniversary, and said of her brother, “He's so nice! It's all an act, he's an entertainer. I know you guys won't believe me, but he's an epic big brother.”
But, things either took a turn (again) or she was just keeping it nice for the anniversary, because a year later, Stephanie tweeted about Spencer and her parents, as reported by People.
“I have protected people over the evil things they have done - & I'm tired of it- tired of my parents living in denial. Time 2 tell the truth,” she wrote. Another tweet read, “Will someone adopt me I need a new family.” People reported that it was unclear what prompted her tweets, but that Speidi had recently appeared in videos with right-wing conspiracist Alex Jones. (This whole thing really is a MESS.)
Now, the feud between Stephanie and Spencer has picked up again. As reported by E!, Stephanie recently said on her podcast, Pratt Cast, “We are not on good terms. We are not on speaking terms, I do not consider them my family.” She added, “I'm not going to pretend that Spencer and Heidi are good people like I was doing for most of the series for my parents … They are the most toxic people I've ever met."
She also blamed Heidi for the falling out: “If it weren't for Heidi, I would have an epic relationship with my brother, so would my parents. But Heidi does not want my brother to be connected to my mom, dad or me.”
Meanwhile, according to Us Weekly, Spencer said on his own podcast that his relationship with his sister was like “living with this evil around me.” In response to that, Stephanie called Heidi “the devil.” She also tweeted this correction a Daily Mail headline on June 20, stating that a video of Stephanie and Spencer palling around was actually "filmed ages ago when we were on speaking terms":
Just correcting this headline This was filmed ages ago when we were on speaking terms... Spencer Pratt & sister Stephanie put their bitter feud behind him as they revisit iconic filming locations in the original The Hills...— Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) June 20, 2019
via https://t.co/QI4Mye2zi9 https://t.co/M8s4X09LkQ
According to a Page Six report about a Hills cast dinner in June, it looks like Stephanie’s getting along well enough with pretty much everyone else, so this really might be like The Hills storyline all over again when it comes to Speidi and Stephanie. The show premieres June 24, so anyone who’s curious will find out much more soon.
