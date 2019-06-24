R29 Binge Club: Netflix's Dark Season 2 Recap

Hannah uses the time machine she took from adult Jonas to go to Egon in 1953, saying that she thinks the man accused of murdering the children might be her husband. She lies and says her name is Katharina Nielson. Egon lets her visit Ulrich. Ulrich is at first thrilled to see her, then asks about Katharina and his kids. Hannah doesn’t answer. She wants to know if Ulrich could pick today, who would he choose? Her or Katharina? He fumbles with his words, but then tells her what she wants to hear. His words seem hollow and desperate, and Hannah knows it. She tells Egon that despite a resemblance, Ulrich is not her husband. Later, in his office, he asks about her family. Seeing her suitcase, he asks if she’s leaving. Hannah says she lost everything where she came from, and is looking for a fresh start. They light up cigarettes and share some intense eye contact that again makes me wonder: in a world where time travel exists, who gets to be horny for who? Child Hannah knew Egon as an old man in the ‘80s, which is a little upsetting to think about. It is very on brand for Hannah, though, to use Ulrich’s nemesis as her rebound.