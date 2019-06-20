While they may no longer live in the White House, Malia and Sasha Obama still give us major style inspiration — whether they're at prom or hanging out at Harvard. Everybody’s favourite First Daughters were recently spotted vacationing in France with their parents, U.S. President Barack Obama and Forever U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, and the sisters were rocking looks that we’ve already added to our summertime mood board.
Sasha stepped out wearing the Crimini Dress by Reformation in a brown boa print, paired with white sneakers that kept the overall look cool and casual. Meanwhile, Malia opted for a chic, all-white ensemble that included a backless halter top and perfectly tailored pants. The eldest Obama completed the look with a must-have Mansur Gavriel bucket bag in red and gladiator-style sandals that wrapped around her ankles.
You may recall that Sasha recently attended her senior prom, which ignited a flurry of excited, awestruck reactions on social media. For starters, how is she already about to go off to college? Where has all the time gone? What even is time? At any rate, she looked stunning for the big night, wearing an understated black slip dress with silver hoop earrings and a necklace.
In her memoir Becoming, Michelle talked about Malia’s prom night, and how the eldest daughter begged her parents to “be cool.”
“Barack and I shook the young man’s hand, snapped a few pictures, and gave our daughter a hug before sending them on their way,” she wrote in the book, according to People. “We took what was perhaps unfair comfort in the knowledge that Malia’s security detail would basically ride the boy’s bumper all the way to the restaurant where they were going for dinner before the dance and would remain on quiet duty throughout the night.”
We’re guessing Sasha probably had an equally memorable prom experience.
