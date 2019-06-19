Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Are Reportedly Getting Married In France On The Same Day As Another Famous Couple
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will be sharing their wedding day with another famous, engaged couple — in the very same country, reports Us Weekly. Is France big enough for both epic celebrations?
Turner and Jonas already got officially hitched back in April, with a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards. The two had to get legally married in the states, but are still planning on throwing a larger bash in France, with family like the fellow Jonas Brothers (and the rest of the J Sisters!) and besties like Maisie Williams. Now, Us Weekly has revealed that Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman are set to wed in France that day as well.
What's particularly interesting about Kravitz and Glusman's wedding — which is set to take place in Paris — is that it also follows a legal ceremony in the United States. It certainly seems that Turner and Jonas have a lot in common with the Big Little Lies star and her new husband, who starred on Netflix's Gypsy. It's really too bad that, for obvious reasons, they won't be able to attend the other's ceremony.
While we don't know much about what Kravitz and Glusman's bigger wedding reception in France will be like, Us Weekly did report some details about Jonas and Turner's wedding — and it sounds so very Jophie. After all, these were the people whose first ceremony included ring pops and an Elvis impersonator.
"Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party," a source told Us in May. "The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage."
One thing that's for sure: Jason Momoa, who starred in Game of Thrones with Turner and is married to Kravitz's mom, Lisa Bonet, is booked solid that day.
Refinery29 has reached out to Turner, Jonas, Kravitz and Glusman for comment.
