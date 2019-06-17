Bella Thorne Takes On Hacker Who Threatened To Publish Nudes By Doing It Herself

Taking matters into her own hands, Thorne tweeted the nude photos herself. The images were in screenshots of a text conversation with the alleged hacker.
“Fuck u and the power u think you have over me. I’m gonna write about this in my next book,” she tweeted Saturday morning. Along with the photos, Thorne shared a Notes app statement about the incident.
“For the last 24 hours, I have been threatened with my own nudes,” Thorne wrote. “I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see.”
Thorne said the hacker had sent her several nude photos of other celebrities, adding she believed she would not be the last victim if the hacker got their way.
“Here’s the photos he’s been threatening me with,” she wrote. “In other words, here’s my boobies.” Thorne added that the hacker should keep an eye out for the FBI, and said agents would be at the hacker’s house “shortly.” She has not yet shared any further developments regarding an investigation by any law enforcement agency.
Thorne is often candid about her private life, especially her fight for personal and bodily autonomy. The Famous In Love star has opened up about her experiences with bullying and body image, online harassment, and growing up as a child star in Hollywood. Inspired by the #TimesUp movement, Thorne has also revealed details about her own experience of sexual assault as a young teenager and how the trauma resonated for years after.
“For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m fucking sick of it,” Thorne wrote, addressing the hacker directly. “I’m putting this out because it’s MY DECISION NOW U DON’T GET TO TAKE ANOTHER THING FROM ME. I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life, u never will.”
