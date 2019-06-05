After an extended period where it seemed like the Jonas Brothers were over forever, they surprised us all. This February, the moment that all JoBros fans has been waiting for actually happened: the band got back together with a new song and music video, “Sucker” featuring all three of their wives (Nick married Quantico star Priyanka Chopra and Joe married Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner). And the good news just kept on coming as the brothers announced a new tour and studio album are both coming soon. The brothers are all grown up now, leading to a more mature, adult sound that blends all three of their personalities, which solves the drama that had initially led to their breakup all those years ago.