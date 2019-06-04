About Last Night: The Bachelorette Insta Stans Taylor Swift With Zero Chill

Last night, Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette had some “ME!” time at iHeartRadio’s 2019 Wango Tango in Los Angeles. The current Bachelorette star took over E! News’ story on Instagram, sharing shots of host Ryan Seacrest and singer Ally Brooke. Watch her own Insta story, though, and it’s obvious the highlight of Hannah B.’s night was shamelessly dancing along to T. Swift’s headlining set.
“I’m about to have no chill recapping my fun last night,” Hannah wrote on her story this morning. “This is my apology in advance for all the screaming, dancing vids.”
Hannah shared videos of herself dancing to “Blank Space,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” and — of course — “ME!,” the songwriter’s latest single with Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie. “Zero. Chill.” she wrote during Taylor’s performance of “Shake It Off.”
Also present at the concert were actress Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend, Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams. Hannah also met One Tree Hill actress and singer Jana Kramer, and it looks like the two immediately bonded. (“When you find out @alabamahannah is a One Tree Hill fan, you fall even more in love with her!!!” Kramer shared on her Instagram.)
Other performers this year included the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Zedd, and 5 Seconds of Summer. The annual event is often described as summer’s musical kick-off.
It’s unsurprising that Hannah, who’s all about embracing her flaws, is a big fan of Swift’s self-love anthems. Now that she’s a confirmed Swiftie, though, maybe she should offer our Bachelorette some of her unparallelled dating advice — I mean, we all knew Luke P. was trouble when he walked in.
