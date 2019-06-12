When the warm weather hits and the fact that you're wearing a sundress and sandals proves it, the itch to chop all your hair off begins. But you may want to pump the breaks before jumping on your stylist's calendar, because there's an easier way to freshen up the cut you've got: Try a completely new style instead.
A fresh approach to styling, be it with a sleek braid or a padded headband, is a much less permanent way to switch up your look — and luckily, inspiration is everywhere. From Kendall Jenner's messy bun to Tessa Thompson's pigtail braids, we've compiled 5 fresh and trendy summer hairstyles to fall back on when you're feeling that telltale urge to cut, ahead.