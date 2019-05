They say the apple doesn't fall from the tree, but in some cases, it rolls down a hill, through a field, across state lines, and then suddenly you're staring at your mom across the table, thinking: "How am I related to you?" Which is to say that it's somewhat rare, and simply fascinating, when your family resemblance turns into a genetic mirror situation — like Reese Witherspoon and her 19-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe , who could pretty much pass for twins.