Of all the women who've tried to bring the late actress Sharon Tate's life to the big screen (Hilary Duff in The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Kate Bosworth in the forthcoming Tate...), few have done it quite like Margot Robbie. But Robbie — who plays Tate in Quentin Tarantino‘s upcoming (and supposedly final) film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — doesn't just pay homage to the tragic star in the new movie: She's also memorializing her through her Cannes Film Festival beauty looks.
Although Tarantino was criticized for giving Robbie's character fewer lines than most would expect, that didn't stop Robbie from stealing the spotlight with her braided hairstyle when the film premiered at Cannes earlier this week. Turns out, those face-framing plaits have been to Cannes before — on Tate herself, back in 1968.
Advertisement
The copycat look created by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett is modelled after the one Tate wore at the same French film festival 50 years prior, just shy of a year before she was brutally murdered by members of the Manson Family.
As one of the only actresses to ever get the Tate family blessing, it makes sense that Robbie would channel the late star with a sweet, albeit subtle, tribute. Despite the controversy surrounding Robbie's lines (or lack thereof), the Academy Award nominee didn't take playing Tate lightly. “It was immensely important for me to honour Sharon’s generous spirit,” she told People. “I felt an enormous sense of responsibility. She really was such a beautiful character to play.” Now that's worth a six-minute standing ovation.
Advertisement