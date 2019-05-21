If you’re all caught up on Queer Eye and missing the brilliant fashion wisdom from the Fab Five’s Tan France, today is your lucky day. Netflix just announced that the designer and TV personality is slated to host a brand new competition series called Next In Fashion. His co-host will be none other than Alexa Chung, a fellow Brit and one of fashion’s OG it girls. The show is being described as “high-stakes,” and for a good reason: The winner will receive a $250,000 ($335,606.25 CAD) prize and an opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.
Similar to Project Runway, Netflix’s Next In Fashion will start off with a pool of designers who will come face-to-face with all sorts of design challenges. According to a press release from Netflix, the contestants will have to work with “a different trend or design style that has influenced the way the entire world dresses.” So, y’know, no pressure or anything.
Elizabeth Stewart, stylist and fashion editor, and Eva Chen, Instagram’s director of fashion partnerships, have been confirmed as recurring guest judges. And the first round of contestants are actually vets; the show features people who have been in the industry for a while, either working for major brands or dressing celebrities.
The streaming giant has ordered 10 episodes for the series’ first season, which doesn’t have a premiere date just yet. In the meantime, should we start taking bets on how many times we’ll hear the phrase “French tuck”?
