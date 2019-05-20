In episode 2, Grey Worm asked what Missandei wanted to do when the war was over and Daenerys had won. "When Daenerys takes her throne there will be no place for us here," Grey Worm said. "I am loyal to my queen. I will fight for her until her enemies are defeated, but when the war is over and she has won, do you want to grow old in this place? Is there nothing else you want to do, nothing else you want to see?" Missandei told him she would like to go back to her home of Naath. "I'd like to see the beaches again," she said. She warned that her people were peaceful and could not protect themselves. Grey Worm promised to bring the Unsullied with him to protect all the citizens of Naath.