James Charles' Merch Line, Sisters Apparel, Is No Longer Online Amid Tati Westbrook Feud

The drama surrounding James Charles has intensified. The beauty YouTuber’s merch line, Sisters Apparel, appears to be offline altogether, and many fans are wondering how their orders will be affected.
This development unfolded as James’ feud with fellow beauty influencer Tati Westbrook continues to spiral out of control. Their rift became public when Tati posted a 43-minute long video exposé of James on May 10, in which she levied accusations of sexual misconduct against her former protégé and revealed she is cutting ties with him. According to NBC News, in the weekend following Tati's video post, James lost 3 million YouTube subscribers. The disgraced vlogger soon responded with a video of his own, called “tati.”
“A lot of the time when I’ve had to address things in the past, I’ve acted out of impulse and I’ve gone off and tried to pull receipts or facts or screenshots and play the victim,” he said. “I’m not doing that today, I’m not. That is all I have to say, I’m sorry.”
So, just how is James' clothing line affected? Well, Jeffree Star — another widely recognized face in the industry — owns Killer Merch, the distribution company behind Sisters Apparel. And Jeffree appears to be siding with Tati. He spoke out publicly in her defense, saying in a now-deleted tweet that James is a “danger to society” and that “everything Tati said is 100% true.” Did Jeffree ask Killer Merch to stop distributing James' clothing line and remove it from the internet entirely? We can't say for certain, but many social media users are assuming he did.
Neither James nor Jeffree have commented on the current situation with Sisters Apparel, but that hasn’t stopped people from asking about orders that still need to be processed and shipped. Some are wondering if they’ll be able to get refunds for items they no longer want due to the nature of the controversy.
all I can say is @jamescharles and @sistersapparel better give FULL REFUNDS for cancelled order on the pastel restock pre-orders. I want to cancel my order and receive a full refund and their customer service aren’t responding to me... is this really the way to act rn?— jay (@jay_sd_) May 13, 2019
@jamescharles @sistersapparel Literally emailed at 2:31 AM Sunday for them to cancel my order, in the light of recent events. I had no email that they shipped it to me until today. I hope they fix this, because I cannot wear this. No response yet and the website is down... pic.twitter.com/wOdmPpK0n1— Sweet Sonar (@SweetSonar) May 13, 2019
Can I send back my #sistersapparel hoodie? @jamescharles #disgusted #disappointed pic.twitter.com/PZAeRWso3a— Shayla-May Avery (@ShaylaMay98) May 13, 2019
But it’s not clear just yet whether James' apology video — or the concerned social media posts from fans — will be enough to save Sisters Apparel from becoming a thing of the past.
