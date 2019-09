Her vision in the House of the Undying ends with the two of them together, with their unborn son, who appears alive in this potential premonition, which almost certainly signals some sort of afterlife. At the time, Dany knows it’s a vision, and not real life, and leaves the two of them to go and find her dragons, which is what she came in for in the first place, but now, it might be worth reconsidering. So far, the Khal Drogo piece is the only scene from her vision that hasn’t re-appeared on the show, but it’s just a matter of time. The real question is, when Dany dies, will we see Khal Drogo once more in the series finale? (Emilia Clarke did just post a picture with Jason Momoa visiting the set…)