Warning: Major Game of Thrones episode 5 spoilers are ahead.
When you play the Game of Thrones your prophecies either come true or they... don’t. For Cersei, the latter is apparent as everything foretold about her fate ended up falling apart, literally, underneath King’s Landing as everything crumbled around her. That was all due to Daenerys Targaryen whose prophecies come true during episode 5 of the season, specifically in regards to her visions in the House of the Undying. Remember that? Because it’s finally happening.
Way back in season 2 of the show, a season that feels like it was a century ago, Dany was forced to travel into the House of the Undying to rescue her children, dragons Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion. Along the way, she’s met with visions of different things, and eventually, she finds herself having a reunion with Khal Drogo and their son, both who are dead. Back in season 2, we probably weren't thinking all of this would eventually happen in the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, but here we are. Here’s how just about everything in Dany’s vision has come true so far, and what we could still see for Dany in the series finale.
King’s Landing & The Red Keep Are Destroyed — Check
In the vision, Dany enters the throne room, which missing its ceiling. King’s Landing is clearly showing some signs of struggle, as the walls are crumbling around Dany as she walks (all that appears to be completely intact is a stained glass window with the symbol of the Faith of the Seven). Everything is covered in a white, dust-like substance. In Season 2 we were all like “oh, it’s snow!” Fast forward to where we are now, and we know that Dany’s responsible for the destruction she sees around her. She’s the one who destroyed the city and everything surrounding the Iron Throne. The vision was showing her the outcome of her choices, none of us just realized it at the time.
Dany’s not seeing snow in her vision, she’s seeing ash that’s fallen from the flames that have consumed the city. But what comes next, in the vision? Dany seemingly walks out of the Red Keep and beyond the Wall. That’s a nice misdirect that was set up literally six seasons ago, but hey, prophecies are always meant to be interpreted. The next part of her vision, however, could be huge.
That Khal Drogo Moment Probably Predicted Dany's Death
There’s no use trying to dance around it, but Dany has 100% been marked for death. (Not to mention Dany could be killed by Arya, who has moved her to the top of the Kill List, no doubt.) Thinking back to her dream-like reunion with Khal Drogo, where he talks about how he doesn’t want to cross over into the Night Lands without her, basically confirms her fate for the series finale. Sure, Dany says she loves Jon, but she more than likely just loves the power he comes with; her heart and soul have always belonged to this Dothraki Khal.
Her vision in the House of the Undying ends with the two of them together, with their unborn son, who appears alive in this potential premonition, which almost certainly signals some sort of afterlife. At the time, Dany knows it’s a vision, and not real life, and leaves the two of them to go and find her dragons, which is what she came in for in the first place, but now, it might be worth reconsidering. So far, the Khal Drogo piece is the only scene from her vision that hasn’t re-appeared on the show, but it’s just a matter of time. The real question is, when Dany dies, will we see Khal Drogo once more in the series finale? (Emilia Clarke did just post a picture with Jason Momoa visiting the set…)
But, Yeah, Dany Has To Die On Game Of Thrones
After what Dany did during episode 5, it’d be weird to hope she has a happy ending on the show, but her complete, full circle (I guess) ending might actually be death and then rejoining her former husband and their child. In her vision, she tells him that she’ll love him forever, and it’s true. Game of Thrones might just end with the three of them finally crossing over into the Night Lands, together.
