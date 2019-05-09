Story from Entertainment

Baby Archie is Here–& So Are The Memes

Natalie Morin
Photo: Domic Lipinski/PA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.
After nearly two whole excruciating days of waiting, we can finally stop calling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new baby boy "Baby Sussex." Today the British royals revealed their newest addition to the family's name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Yes, you read that right. Archie.
The royal family shared the news on social media after introducing their newborn to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh (with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, nearby). Along with a photo of Archie with his grandparents, the Sussex Royal account wrote, "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor." (For those wondering, Archie does not a prince title at this time, aka a "courtesy title," according to the Buckingham Palace.)
Advertisement
Theories about why Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose this name in particular have been flying around. Archie is actually a very popular name for boys in the UK, and means "bright" and "bold." And "Harrison" literally means "son of Harry." But the Internet, being the Internet, obviously had very mixed reactions to the name, especially since it happens to be the same as the redheaded main character on the popular CW show Riverdale.
The Chilling Aventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka even joined in on the fun, posting a photo with KJ Apa, who plays Archie on Riverdale. "me & the royal baby. congrats meghan & harry!" she wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram

me & the royal baby. congrats meghan & harry!

A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

No word on whether or not KJ Apa has been chosen as one of Archie's godparents.
Advertisement
Related Stories
Everyone Is Talking About Meghan Markle's Manicure
The Most-Liked Royal IG Of All Time
Is Baby Sussex In Line For The Throne?

More from Pop Culture