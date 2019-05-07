Harry Styles just walked the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala, and he's wearing an ensemble that definitely embraces the quirky camp aesthetic of the evening: a black Gucci jumpsuit replete with a sheer top and exaggerated ruffle detailing. The Met Gala co-host walked the red carpet alongside his fellow co-host Alessandro Michele, Gucci's creative director, whose own pink, ruffle-filled ensemble coordinated brilliantly with Harry's.
Some may recall that last year, the Met Gala co-chairs collaborated on a campy campaign that featured literal chickens (and plenty of other animals, too) for a menswear collection. Now, the designer-muse duo is taking camp to a whole new level with these matching ruffle looks, and it's a bold, flamboyant vibe that we can definitely get behind.
Harry is co-chairing this year's gala alongside the likes of Serena Williams, Lady Gaga, and of course, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Lady Gaga hit the carpet in not 1, not 2, but 5 looks, changing outfits in a matter of 15 minutes as she ascended the stairs. Serena Williams wore a killer pair of yellow Off White x Nike sneakers and Anna added some flair to her signature look with a pink feathered cape. If the co-chairs look this good for the Met Gala 2019 red carpet, we can't wait to see what the rest of our fave celebrities wear.
