What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

Do you want the good or bad news first? Bad news: Santa Clarita Diet is the latest show to get cancelled by Netflix. Good news: The three seasons on Netflix now are still there for your enjoyment, and they’re pretty great. Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant deliver some of their best work. Critics and fans were devastated this week when the cancellation was announced, and the show’s creators, Victor Fresco and Tracy Katsky Boomer, had this to say: “Like our audience, we were all-in on Sheila and Joel. Their relationship, in the face of incredible adversity, was inspiring to write and to watch” in a statement the day after the show got the axe. “Netflix took a chance on this odd show and for that we will always be grateful. They were supportive, ever positive, and appreciative of our work. Until about noon today.” Shots fired. In support of the show’s creators and all the other people who worked tirelessly on this weird and wonderful show about marriage and zombies, you can stream it now.