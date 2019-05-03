What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

If you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame yet, fix your life. If you have, you probably know about Hot Hulk. This is not a spoiler, I promise. In Avengers: Endgame, the Hulk is hot. That’s it. I will not reveal if Hot Hulk survives the battle to save half the world. I’ll just say that he wears sexy nerdy glasses and Thicc Thanos has nothing on him. Turns out, Hot Hulk isn’t the only surprising fictional character we’ve been thirsting over this week. Game of Thrones’ The Night King is also “a total babe,” according to my colleague Elena Nicolaou. Her hysterical post about The Night King’s BDE is the perfect TGIF read. Start your weekend dreaming about those baby blues. If you’re not into – or have just exhausted – crushing on unforeseen CGI heartthrobs, I’ve got some other pop culture picks for you that have nothing to do with superheroes or ice zombies. Here are my five picks to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend.
These heroes don’t wear capes; they wear power suits. Knock Down The House is the buzzy Sundance documentary about four women who ran for U.S. Congress in 2018 — yes, including the always-impressive, Queen of clapbacks, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The film follows AOC (New York), Amy Vilela (Nevada), Cori Bush (Missouri), and Paula Jean Swearengin (West Virginia) as they run against some of the most powerful Democrats in America. It’s full of inspirational quotes and emotional moments that will restore your faith in humanity — or at least in the power of women with purpose.
By now, you probably know that I can’t make it through a weekend without a good old teen romance. This week, I’m excited to curl up with a bottle of pinot grigio like the basic bitch that I am and watch The Last Summer, a Netflix original about “teens from a Chicago high school grapple with their dreams, relationships and identities in a transformative summer before they leave for college.” This is the kind of content I signed up for. The thumbnail is of stars KJ Apa (Riverdale’s Archie Andrews himself) and Maia Mitchell hovering over water in a dramatic embrace, and to be honest, that’s all I needed to see before I decided my Friday night plans.
Imposters is one of those shows Netflix kept recommending to me and I kept ignoring my algorithm like, “YOU DON’T KNOW ME, NETFLIX!” Turns out, it does. I’m three episodes in, and so far, Imposters is extremely my shit. The dark comedy is about a con artist named Maddie (Inbar Lavi) who makes people fall in love with her before she swindles them for everything they’ve got. I stan a strategic Queen. The show picks up with her latest con, a sad sack of a dude named Ezra Bloom (Rob Heaps), who is left heartbroken when he finds out his wife is a con artist. He sets out to find her with Maddie’s previous targets, Richard (Parker Young) and Jules (Marianne Rendon). Again, I’m only partway through season one but I’m hooked. No spoilers. Season two just dropped on Netflix, so I’ve got some binging to do.
Do you want the good or bad news first? Bad news: Santa Clarita Diet is the latest show to get cancelled by Netflix. Good news: The three seasons on Netflix now are still there for your enjoyment, and they’re pretty great. Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant deliver some of their best work. Critics and fans were devastated this week when the cancellation was announced, and the show’s creators, Victor Fresco and Tracy Katsky Boomer, had this to say: “Like our audience, we were all-in on Sheila and Joel. Their relationship, in the face of incredible adversity, was inspiring to write and to watch” in a statement the day after the show got the axe. “Netflix took a chance on this odd show and for that we will always be grateful. They were supportive, ever positive, and appreciative of our work. Until about noon today.” Shots fired. In support of the show’s creators and all the other people who worked tirelessly on this weird and wonderful show about marriage and zombies, you can stream it now.
In the saddest news of the week, it was confirmed Tuesday that acclaimed director John Singleton had passed away after suffering a stroke. Singleton wasn’t just a director, he was a pioneer and a champion of telling Black stories. His legacy started with Boyz n the Hood, a stunning film about life in South Central LA. Singlelton was just 23 years-old when he directed the film that would change the face of American cinema. Singleton was nominated for two Oscars for Boyz in the Hood but didn’t win either and was never nominated again. Now is a good time to revisit the masterpiece, and to remember to appreciate our heroes of Hollywood before they’re gone too soon.
