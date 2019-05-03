Julianne Hough Just Got The Haircut Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer

At last night's Billboard Music Awards, the multi-hyphenate actress, dancer, and singer hit the stage to present the award for the Top Country Song of the year (which went to Florida Georgia Line's "Meant to Be"). By the time she made her way to the mic, Hough had all but stolen the show with her jaw-dropping look: a sparkly two-piece bralette with matching short-shorts, a chic tuxedo jacket draped over top, and the freshest chin-length bob, to boot.
The new chop comes courtesy of Hough's go-to stylist, Riawna Capri, who works out of L.A.'s Nine Zero One Salon (and is also the hair guru behind Emma Robert's recent transformational Boho blonde look). The concept of the bluntness and razor-sharp, jawline-skimming length was an intentional departure from softer, beachier bobs Hough has worn in the past, like in the Nicholas Sparks movie Safe Haven. "This cut is the exact opposite of the original Safe Haven cut back in 2013," Capri tells us. "It’s blunt, thick and 180-degrees across."
The on-trend bob, cut sharp and enhanced with textured bends throughout, fits the 30-year-old Hough like a glove. In fact, the entire look is tempting us to make like Hough and abandon our current grow-out cold turkey and opt instead for the breakout bob of summer, the new-era Julianne cut, if you will: bright-blonde, blunt, and fresh as hell.
