After a hiatus that spanned six years, the boys are officially back together, and at Wednesday night’s Billboard Music Awards, the Jonas Brothers performed "Sucker," returning to the stage with their first awards show performance since reuniting. But what was even better than seeing them back together, live on stage? Watching their partners cheer them on from the audience — and seeing Nick Jonas kissing Priyanka Chopra as he walked past her on his way to the stage, creating what could end up being the most adorable moment of the night.
The performance kicked off with Nick and a single from one of his solo albums, “Jealous,” and soon, Joe joined in with “Cake By The Ocean.” They walked through the audience to join Kevin front and centre, and on the way, they passed where Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas were sitting.
.@nickjonas has a little kiss for @priyankachopra at the #bbmas. Cuz, he’s a sucker for her. @jonasbrothers ??♀️ ? pic.twitter.com/WXyjWyR09E— SandyLeeTV (@SandyLeeTV) May 2, 2019
In the moment, Nick couldn’t resist stealing a kiss from Chopra (above)— after all, being that they only tied the knot last December, they are still technically newlyweds. And it did add a really sweet, unexpected element to the beginning of their performance, as if it wasn’t exciting enough to see these brothers together again.
Once all three of the bros were on stage, it was time to kick off “Sucker,” and every time the cameras panned over to the women in the audience, they were dancing up a storm. Singing along with every word, dancing — these ladies go hard for their guys, and it seemed like they were truly living their best lives at the BBMAs.
THE J SISTERS. #BBMAS pic.twitter.com/RA7RtzPkJB— Steve Rogers (שלומה רומנו זתונה) (@Salo_Tweeter) May 2, 2019
Can we talk about the support here ?! They are the best ?? @jonasbrothers #jsisters #bbmas pic.twitter.com/UninLp5sBo— ? happiness begins 6.7 ? (@swiftly_Jonas) May 2, 2019
Now, there’s only one question left: Is Chopra planning on joining the Jonas Brothers on their tour this summer? Because if there are more of these adorable moments happening in their future performances, fans might need to prepare themselves.
Either way, this performance really proved that it’s a good time to be a Jonas Brothers fan — not just because they’re finally back and better than ever, but because all three of them have truly awesome women at their sides who apparently know how to have fun at awards shows. And if these guys keep up the good work, they may have a lot more of these events in their future.
