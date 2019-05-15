The 5 Biggest Skin-Care Trends To Invest In This Spring

If there's ever a perfect time to up your skin-care game, it's the beginning of April. According to the calendar (though not necessarily the forecast), spring has arrived — which means you'll be in a floral sundress with a grapefruit Paloma in hand at your favourite rooftop bar, surrounded by friends you haven't seen since December, in no time at all. When that long-awaited day rolls around, you'll want your skin to mirror the mood: blissed-out and radiant.
To get you there before the most social season is officially in full swing, we've rounded up the top five major trends in skin care for spring 2019. From fruit enzyme serums that naturally brighten (and smell like strawberries) to the coolest innovations in stick masks designed for your gym bag, click ahead to find out the 10 products we can't get enough of right now — and will inevitably be restocking by the time that glorious inaugural Summer Friday hits.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 11
Fruit-Forward
Not only are we increasing our fresh-fruit intake come warmer weather, but we're also adding the superfoods topically, in our lip balms, face serum, and beyond. This new serum from Volition harnesses the power of strawberries — which are packed with naturally-derived vitamin C — to brighten lingering dullness and even out any rough skin. Plus, the pretty pink bottle will instantly freshen up your medicine cabinet.
2 of 11
If you're already hooked on Dr. Dennis Gross' Alpha Beta Peel Pads, here's something you'll want to hit Add to Cart on the second that tax-return direct deposit hits: The good doctor is supercharging his cult-favourite exfoliating treatment with this two-step clinical-grade liquid blend. The first step contains lactic and glycolic acids for speedy cell turnover and the pineapple-derived fruit enzyme bromelain to devour the dead skin cells that cause dullness; the followup uses centella asiatica, green-tea extract, and colloidal oatmeal to calm.
Advertisement
3 of 11
— PAID —
Like an energizing glass of O.J. in the A.M., this citrus-y shower foam will perk you (and your skin) right up. Made of 100% naturally-sourced extracts (including a zesty mix of lemon peel and tangerine), the air-like mousse feels instantly refreshing on pores — and, not to mention, smells like summertime in a bottle.
Like an energizing glass of O.J. in the A.M., this citrus-y shower foam will perk you (and your skin) right up. Made of 100% naturally-sourced extracts (including a zesty mix of lemon peel and tangerine), the air-like mousse feels instantly refreshing on pores — and, not to mention, smells like summertime in a bottle.
4 of 11
Athleisure
If you're trying to spend more time at the gym this spring, let the promise of glowing skin post-workout help make that 7 a.m. pilates class a reality. We're seeing a huge increase in workout and athleisure skincare: products specifically designed to be worn during exercise. You can keep one of these motion-activated masking sticks — available in 4 formulas, depending on your skin type — in your gym bag, and swipe on over clean skin before your workout for a mini facial while you get your sweat on. (Price shown in USD.)
5 of 11
Like the Lululemon of skincare, Fré makes products formulated specifically to cater to the needs of sweating skin. The collection was crowdsourced by active consumers looking for the moisturizer to hydrate and shield their skin from sun damage during a sunny afternoon jog, without the underlying risk of pore-clogging or breakouts. They came up with the Protect Me moisturizer: a lightweight, non-greasy day cream with SPF 30. (Price shown in USD.)
6 of 11
Sunscreen, Upgraded
Speaking of sunscreen, the options are only getting better... and better, and better. The newest aqua-gel formula by Lancôme combines everything you want in a morning moisturizer — oil-free, hydrating, and a perfect pre-makeup primer — with SPF 50 for invisible sun protection built right in. Did sunscreen just get low-key sexy?
7 of 11
If mineral sunscreen is more your speed, you'll love this silky new moisturizer-hybrid formula from Coola. Just shake the bottle, pump the white lotion onto your fingers, and rub it all over your face, neck, and anywhere else you want full-spectrum coverage against any free radical damage. The dewy glow you'll get, from the antioxidants and plant stem cells, is really just an added plus.
Advertisement
8 of 11
CBD Goes Chic
The cannabis plant-derived compound continues to pop up everywhere, but CBD has become more than just ubiquitous: It's also increasingly chic, with some formulas rivaling prestige brands in efficacy and sex appeal. Thanks to 500mg full-spectrum hemp oil, this silky serum contains a rich blend of essential fatty acids and phytonutrients, plus organic botanicals, housed inside a luxe gold-plated bottle.
9 of 11
This oil has just three ingredients, and two of them are cannabis-based, which means you're getting all of the good stuff and none of the filler. Over 300mg of organic CBD works to reduce inflammation and redness, making it a great oil to have on hand after an intense facial treatment, like Fraxel or microdermabrasion, because it promotes speedy healing and skin recovery — and, like your pricey facials, it's undeniably fancy. (Price shown in USD.)
10 of 11
Tool Technology
Jade rollers have had their moment; now, high-tech face-massaging tools are on the up and up. Facialists, dermatologists, and even a Hollywood makeup artist have honed skin-care tool technology, making the non-invasive face lift more effective than any freezer-burned rose-quartz roller or a little aggressive finger pressing. This dual-pronged massager by celebrity facialist Joanna Czech is incredible because it allows you to physically chisel your jawline and cheekbone between the two rollers. (Price shown in USD.)
Shop This
11 of 11
You may have spotted makeup artist Jillian Dempsey's 24-karat gold vibrating bar on Instagram, on the feed of her similarly ageless husband, McDreamy. Biased male celebrity endorsements aside, this T-shaped wand pulsates with subtle vibration to lift and contour the face while relieving tension — ideal for both men and women, A-list or otherwise.