Natalie Portman Just Got A Major Haircut — & It Looks Amazing

From perfect pixies to dramatic buzzcuts to lobs that we've brought to our stylist 12 times over, Natalie Portman is always giving us major hair inspiration.
For her latest hair update, she's changing things in a subtle, yet totally transformative way. As her hairstylist Cervando Maldonado posted on Instagram, Portman has chopped off a few inches of her hair, turning her once clavicle-grazing bob into a shoulder-grazing one.
She debuted the new look at WE Day in California, a charity event focused on ending child labor and encouraging social activism among young people. For the red carpet, Maldonado styled the new bob with some perfectly loose curls at the ends.
This new look comes amidst a bevy of other celebrities doing the summer chop. In the past month alone, Demi Lovato chopped about six inches from her hair, Camila Mendes went shorter twice in two weeks, Anne Hathaway got a shag, and Emilia Clarke continues to celebrate the end of her time on Game of Thrones by continuously snipping off inches.
While Natalie's not celebrating the end of a role with this new look, she has continuously proven that just a few inches really can make all the difference. Now, thanks to her, we've got a new picture to show our stylist.
