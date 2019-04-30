Sophie Turner Pours One Out For A "Very Good Man"

Sunday's Game of Thrones was a game-changer for the HBO series. While the Battle of Winterfell may not have boasted the deaths of too many main characters (thanks, mostly, to Maisie Williams' badass Arya Stark), the souls who did die on the battlefield gutted us emotionally at the same time the White Walkers gutted them physically. Alfie Allen's Theon Greyjoy lost his fight with the Night King, making for a very emotional moment. Now, Sophie Turner is pouring one out for her fellow GoT cast member, who she only recently reconnected with.
Turner's Sansa Stark got through the Battle of Winterfell relatively unscathed, despite hiding in the crypts which, as it turned out, are a terrible place to seek refuge from dead-raising zombies. Greyjoy wasn't quite so lucky, and it's unlikely we'll be seeing any of Allen's character in GoT's final three episodes.
Turner — who, just last week, took to social media to celebrate the sex scene between Arya and Joe Dempsie's Gendry — couldn't let such a major GoT moment pass without commenting. Turner's last words to her fallen friend, posted on Instagram, echo the words that Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) called out to Theon just before Theon rushed towards the Night King.
"To Alfie and to Theon.... 'You’re a good man,'" wrote Turner on Instagram.
Fans shared their love for Greyjoy in the comment section. (Well, those fans who weren't complaining about Turner spoiling Sunday's episode.)
"I started crying when Theon was the last one standing protecting Bran," wrote one GoT fan. "And even more so when Bran told Theon, he was a good man."
"The tears when this scene came on! Theon had his ups and his downs but always had a spot with me," added another. "He died being a hero!"
"I’m so sad he died but glad he got the closure he deserved and left the show as an honourable man," said a third fan. "Best character development ever."
However, others questioned whether Theon really deserved such a title.
"Still don't think he fully redeemed himself. He did horrible horrible things," reminded one Instagram commenter. "Yes he did some good as well but I don't think the scales are balanced."
Regardless where we stand on Theon's redemption arc, one thing's certain: Game of Thrones will have many more deaths to cry over in upcoming weeks, now that the gang is taking on Cersei (Lena Headey). Keep your eyes on Turner's Instagram for more memorials.
