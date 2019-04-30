When it comes to Game of Thrones, there are only two types of people who survive: those who rely on strategy to fight their battles and those who wield a sword (or control two dragons). On one end, there are the Tyrians, the Sansas, and the Cerceis of the Seven Kingdoms, who usually show their strength in other, more calculated ways. Opposite them are characters like Jon Snow, Brienne, and Jorah Mormont (R.I.P.) who take to the frontlines to prove what power they have.
For the first hour and 17 minutes of Sunday's "The Long Night", we probably would've stuck Arya Stark in the latter category. She did, after all, take down a hoard of wights with nothing but a dragon glass javelin. But by the time we got to the last scene of the night, Arya proved that she has a lot more going for her than just serious killing skills.
Arya may be a tomboy assassin who may seem like she's got a one track mind, but she's still detail oriented which is how she noticed and took advantage of a gap in the Night King's armor. pic.twitter.com/jmleanx4Wg— Allison (@RueChinsKiss) April 29, 2019
Instead, it was her quick wit and attention to detail that allowed her to see just how the Night King would go down. She had the Valyrian steel dagger, Melisandre's prophesy, and some impressive knife-wielding skills to back her, but all three wouldn't have made a lick of difference if it weren't for a certain flaw in the Night King's armour. Perfectly put on Twitter by @Jdorsey33, "Arya's lucky the Night King wore a crop top."
Apparently, no one told him that this particular top choice was so last season... because he showed up to battle wearing just that: a crop top, or rather a cropped chest plate. Fortunately for us, it just so happened to leave the exact spot where the Children of the Forest created him completely defenceless. Arya being one of the few GoT characters that can utilize both strategy and a well-crafted weapon (thanks Bran!), she saw her opportunity and took it, ending the Battle of Winterfell, and hopefully my own battle with crop top season, once and for all.
Check out how Twitter's taking the news of the Night King's grave sartorial mistake below.
someone said that's what the night king gets for wearing that crop top armor pic.twitter.com/kmsMhsUk9B— george 🇰🇪 (@whatgeorgie) April 29, 2019
The Night King, wack.— Kamaria (@ElleMariaEl) April 29, 2019
His haircut, wack.
His armor, wack.
The way he wields his sword, wack.
His long ass fingernails, wack.
The way he never smiles, wack.
The way he never blinks, wack.
The way he never sleeps, wack.
Arya, she’s tight AF.#GameofThrones
