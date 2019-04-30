The One Thing You Probably Missed About The Night King

Last night's hotly-anticipated episode of Game of Thrones finally saw the war between the living and the dead go down — and there was a lot to take in after the show's 1-hour-and-22-minutes runtime. Through nerve-wracking battle scenes, White Walkers constantly finding a way, and Bran just being Bran — it all came down to the Night King walking toward the young Three-Eyed Raven at the Weirwood tree. While some of us spent the majority of that scene wondering if this was the end of Winterfell, others were distracted by one surprising detail: the Night King's nails.
Advertisement
As the undead leader approaches Bran, the camera zooms in on his hands to reveal that — although he fell off his blue-flame dragon and chucked a spear through someone's body — his almond-shaped, stiletto nails remained intact. Arya blew our minds just seconds later, but the internet still couldn't help but discuss the Night King's nail look. "I think we can all agree that the most shocking revelation in tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones is that the Night King keeps an impeccable stiletto manicure," one fan tweeted. "Ok but who does the night king’s nails? He showed up to battle with a full set," another wrote.
Night KING? Honey have you seen those nails? More like Night YAAAS QUEEN 💅🏽 #GOT #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ZP9HsYj5RR— Amanda (@AmandaCardinal) April 29, 2019
Night King for a stiletto manicure. I see. No chip, I'm sure. #GameofThrones— Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) April 29, 2019
The thing is: the night king clearly files and shapes his nails. Seems unlikely that's the one act of personal grooming he engages in— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) April 29, 2019
The Night King has never been seen getting his nails done between ruling over the army of the dead and terrorizing Westeros, but he has been spotted wearing the same look in earlier episodes: His nails were seen back in the unforgettable moment during The Siege at Hardhome (in season 5) where he raises his arms to grow his army by the hundreds right in front of Jon Snow's eyes. If he managed to last three seasons (and through the Battle of Winterfell) without breaking a nail, we have to ask: What vitamins was he taking to keep his set so long and healthy?
Advertisement