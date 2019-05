Taylor Swift's "ME!" Music Video Is Filled With Clues About Her Next Album

Swift teased this new single for some time, at first dropping cryptic clues about April 26 , and then an entire dang mural filled with all the motifs that make up the visuals. But rainbows and flowers and cats aren't the only ingredients in "ME!" Just like the lead-up to Reputation, Swift is dropping hints about upcoming songs and collabs in the background of her videos. In just the music video for "ME!" alone, fans are already pretty sure they know the name of the next song on the album, as well as the next musical icon(s) the singer is going to collaborate with. Plus, there are some other Easter eggs that are worth mentioning, including the answer to the secret Swift says she's been keeping for months.