Move Over Ring Finger, Thumbs Are The New Accent Nails

No shade to the classic ring finger, but the accent nail is finding a new home this spring. Playful, practical, and with way more real estate to get creative, thumbs are the latest hot spot to go wild with nail art — and one scroll through Instagram is proof.
From minimalist yellow smiley faces to heart-shaped embroidery, nail pros are turning to thumbs to show off their most intricate creations. "With everyone posting close-ups of their hands on Instagram, thumbnail art has recently taken off," says Olive & June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle. And nail pro Jessica Washick echos that the thumbnail accent is a subtle way to upgrade any simple manicure. "You can be as expressive as you want on your thumbs," she explains. "And then, you still have the classic look of a polished manicure on every other fingernail."
The last time we saw a similar trend take off was in the early aughts when "Blackberry Bling" was all the rage. And while we sadly can't bring back our Sidekicks, this might be the next best thing. Scroll through for the coolest takes on the thumbnail accent, and wonder why you ever resorted to the ring finger in the first place.