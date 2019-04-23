Gigi Hadid and her crew of A-list BFFs never shy away from a good party (we're looking at you, Taylor). After a weekend of non-stop Coachella-ing, we can't image that the Hadids have any energy left in them, but alas, just one week after the their festival-filled weekend, Gigi, Bella, and a dozen others were back in the saddle again for Gigi's 24th birthday.
The supermodel kicked off Taurus season last night with a denim-themed soiree straight out of 1990. Held at L'Avenue in Manhattan, guests included Ashley Graham, Olivia Culpo, Marc Jacobs, and Taylor Swift, who, in true T.Swift fashion, broke the strict denim dress code in favour of head-to-toe pink.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.