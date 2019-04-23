Story from Fashion

Gigi Hadid Had a Denim Birthday Party — & Here Are 14 Ways To Get Her Look

Eliza Huber
Gigi Hadid and her crew of A-list BFFs never shy away from a good party (we're looking at you, Taylor). After a weekend of non-stop Coachella-ing, we can't image that the Hadids have any energy left in them, but alas, just one week after the their festival-filled weekend, Gigi, Bella, and a dozen others were back in the saddle again for Gigi's 24th birthday.
The supermodel kicked off Taurus season last night with a denim-themed soiree straight out of 1990. Held at L'Avenue in Manhattan, guests included Ashley Graham, Olivia Culpo, Marc Jacobs, and Taylor Swift, who, in true T.Swift fashion, broke the strict denim dress code in favour of head-to-toe pink.
To capture Gigi's perfect denim-on-denim look (inspired by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards), we've rounded up a few of our favourite nostalgia-inducing denim pieces, from vintage jeans to Bermuda cut-offs.
