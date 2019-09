Kylie Cosmetics Is Blessing Our Brows With A Brand-New Collection

If the beauty gods gave us the choice to switch eyebrows with any famous person, we'd have a hard time picking just one. Between Kaia Gerber, Lucy Hale, Zendaya, and Kylie Jenner, the competition is stiff. But luckily for people after a set of arches like Jenner's, you don't need a fairy godmother to make it happen. The mogul just announced that she is entering the eyebrow category with her latest Kylie Cosmetics release: Kybrow.