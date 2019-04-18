Who Will Win The Game Of Thrones?

Can it be May 19 already? After eight seasons, we'll find out how the Game of Thrones saga concludes at last. Well, at least the TV show's version — George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series is still unfolding (and may be forever).
The show's title, Game of Thrones, indicates exactly what the show really is: a game. There will be a victor. But victory might look different than what we first envisioned in season 1, which was entirely concerned with power grabs between mere mortals. Now, Westeros faces an existential threat — and that threat is officially marching South in the form of a massive White Walker and wight army led by the Night King.
Clearly, the show's conclusion won't be as simple as: "So and so sat in the Iron Throne, and all was well." At the very least, we know Game of Thrones' conclusion will not bring us joy. "I don't think anyone is going to be satisfied [when it ends]," Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, told Sky News.
We break down the odds of who will sit on the Iron Throne.