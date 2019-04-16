When it comes to nail art, there's no predicting what's going to take off as a trend. We thought the rainbow manicure lived and died in middle school, but mismatched polish is undeniably cool again. Surprisingly chic cow-print nails continue to climb in popularity. And the newest breakout trend is nothing we ever imagined putting on our hands. World, meet "fish nails."
We recently spotted the bright aquatic trend floating across the feeds of Instagram's in-the-know nail pros. And considering the tropical connotation, we're guessing it will continue to gain traction well into summer's beach season. From a detailed goldfish swimming across every finger to koi accents on just a few, scroll through for every way to style the fish manicure before everyone else catches the hook.