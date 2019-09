Unfortunately, we really don’t have a choice — because some time after the eighth and final season premiere on April 14, we’ll be forced to bid farewell to the alternate universe we’ve called home for a decade, as well as the characters who occupy it, like Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). So we better get used to their real-life counterparts sooner rather than later, especially because most of the actors behind these iconic roles look nothing like their on-screen characters — and that rude awakening may cut deeper than watching Viserion speared down by the Night King.