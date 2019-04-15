Is Meghan Markle The Most Powerful Woman In Fashion? All Signs Point To Yes

At Tina Brown’s annual Women in the World summit the Vogue editor-in-chief and arguably the most influential name in fashion revealed she’s inspired by the style of none other than the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.
“Obviously, her style is fantastic,” Wintour said, according to The Cut. “When she went on that trip to Australia and New Zealand, she was very respectful in choosing a lot of unknown Australian designers to wear, which was great. But I think, more importantly, she’s really bringing modernity to the royal family in a way that is inspiring.”
Wintour is known for always wearing a printed knee-length dress, statement necklaces, and black shades. It’s a uniform of sorts and one that Wintour says she’s considering abandoning in large part because of the duchess.
“Maybe it’s a little bit boring and time to change,” Wintour said about her signature look. “I’ve been thinking a lot about suits recently so...thank you to the Duchess of Sussex!”
Does this mean Meghan Markle is the most powerful woman in fashion?
Well, let’s recap. The duchess’ style has broken the internet and royal protocol — multiple times. There’s an entire fashion blog dedicated to her looks and she has now possibly convinced Anna Wintour to change the way she dresses.
All signs point towards yes.
