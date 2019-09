Jennifer Love Hewitt Got A Hair Makeover — & It Looks So Good

What is "sunlit brunette" exactly? As you can see, while the base of Hewitt's hair is a chocolate colour, she now has light, caramel highlights running throughout. If this colour looks familiar to you, it was just late last month that Lee dyed actress Lea Michele's hair with a similar effect, leaving her chocolate-brown hair with sun-kissed highlights. Longtime brunette Bella Hadid recently lightened up her hair, too, leaving her with borderline-blonde strands from root to tip.