Demi Lovato Got A Dramatic Haircut For Spring — & It Looks So Good

We'd classify this particular hairstyle as a sleek bob , one that isn't a far cry from Lucy Hale's hair at the moment. In fact, plenty of other celebs have chosen this season to get a trim, including Emilia Clarke , who just shaved a few more inches off her bob, Mandy Moore , who now has a certified lob, and Julia Roberts , who recently started rocking shorter strands as well. While we figured the bob was definitely one of the biggest celebrity hair trends of 2018 , it looks like it's officially here to stay.