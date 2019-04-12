Demi Lovato Got A Dramatic Haircut For Spring — & It Looks So Good

While long hair during the winter can make you feel warmer — and may even double as a scarf — as the temperatures rise in the spring, that hair can start feeling less practical and more of a burden. Suddenly, lob and bob haircuts become more tempting than ever – and apparently, Demi Lovato couldn't resist much longer, as she's now just debuted a new, much shorter 'do.
Sharing the entire journey on Instagram, as anyone with more than 71 million followers would, Lovato went to Nine Zero One Salon's Amber Maynard Bolt for this chop, which comes with ample meaning for the singer.
"Demi has been feeling great and wanted something to represent that," Bolt tells Refinery29 in an email. "She's been wearing extensions and growing her hair out for a while, so this was a nice change up, while keeping her classic and beautiful."
As Lovato shared with her followers, her hair used to look like this:
And now it looks like this, with her ends gracing her clavicle:
We'd classify this particular hairstyle as a sleek bob, one that isn't a far cry from Lucy Hale's hair at the moment. In fact, plenty of other celebs have chosen this season to get a trim, including Emilia Clarke, who just shaved a few more inches off her bob, Mandy Moore, who now has a certified lob, and Julia Roberts, who recently started rocking shorter strands as well. While we figured the bob was definitely one of the biggest celebrity hair trends of 2018, it looks like it's officially here to stay.
