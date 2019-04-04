Emilia Clarke's Hair Sent A Special Message At The Game Of Thrones Premiere

If there’s any clear sign that
winter Game Of Thrones' final season is coming, it’s photos of the red carpet premiere flooding your social media feeds. And cast members went out with a bang last night — from Maisie Williams' lilac hair to Emilia Clarke's special braided sign-off.
The actress, whose character Daenerys Targaryen was known for her braids, chose an intricate twisted updo to honour her role perfectly — and purposely. “I wanted to incorporate a braid as a nod to Daenerys Targaryen,” says her longtime hairstylist Jenny Cho. The braid was so detailed that it looked as if it had come straight off the GOT set — and we know the Mother of Dragons would be proud.
Clarke has been having fun experimenting with her hair ever since the series wrapped. Last fall, she debuted her shortest hair ever with a pixie cut. Then, for the 2019 Oscars, she arrived with her brown hair — which she dyed herself — styled into a short bob. It's a far cry from her eight years of playing an icy-blue blonde, which is exactly the point.
Clarke isn't the only one stepping away from her character with a full-blown makeover. Kit Harrington also chopped off his iconic Jon Snow curls and Maisie Williams has been playing around with bold, pastel hair colours. “It’s a pretty good way of stopping [work]," Williams recently told Rolling Stone. "And it just feels so good, so me. I’ve battled my whole adolescence with trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but also be a blank canvas as an actor.” We can't wait to see what they do next.
