Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Just Got The Cutest Family Tattoo Ever

You got some tissues nearby? Someone to text on standby? Because while plenty of celebrity couple tattoos have been cheesy and weird and, you know, not ended well, this one has us swooning.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, the celeb couple who's never not sharing their love for one another, just took things to another level and got a family tattoo.
On the inside of Teigen's arm, it now reads in delicate script, "John Luna Miles," in honour of her husband and two children. Then, on the inside of Legend's arm, it reads "Chrissy Luna Miles." We're not crying, you are.
Debuting the ink on Instagram (as expected), Teigen wrote a caption she'd only write in this obscenely adorable circumstance.
"Hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh)," she wrote. "Thank you thank you @winterstone. You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!!"
The couple's chosen tattoo artist, Daniel Winter, is known for delicate line tattoos like this one. He's also the artist behind the massive rose tattoo on Lady Gaga's spine. In addition to the couple tattoo, Teigen also got a single heart inked on the inside of her index finger.
So, does this mean the family tattoo is the new couple tattoo? If so, we're here for it.
