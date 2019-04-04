Meghan Markle Wore Ballet Flats So We Wore Ballet Flats — & 25,000+ Other People Did, Too

It's a well-known fact that anything Meghan Markle wears sells out lickety split. It's happened at Aritzia, J.Crew, Club Monaco and pretty much every other brand she frequents. At this point, she's in an elite class of celebrity influencers like Oprah and Rihanna, who have the power to turn an under-the-radar brand into Zara overnight. For this week's edition of Meghan Wore A Thing, we're calling out a certain pair of cognac Sarah Flint flats that she just so happens to wear on the regular.
The Duchess of Sussex has been a fan of Sarah Flint for some time (during her Suits days even), but it wasn't until she wore their Natalie ballet flats to the 2017 Invictus Games Opening Ceremony that the brand really blew up. The pointed-toed slip-ons quickly turned into a big hit; within days, there was a whopping 25,000+ waiting list for the bloody things.
Ever since, this specific style has gone through more than its fair share of restocks. But thankfully for us, and more than a few thousand other Meghan Markle-inspired shoppers, it's back in stock again. Available in six colour ways on SarahFlint.com, including leopard print, gold and cognac, these elevated flats are historically proven not to last long.
So, before the Meghan Markle effect causes yet another sell out, we suggest snagging your own pair of the brand's Natalie flats.
Advertisement