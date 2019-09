Your Sleep Style, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

We spend about a third of our lives asleep , so good slumber is a massive contributor to our well-being. When we’re snoozing, we regenerate cells and revitalize our minds. But just because sleep is a vital physical process for us, doesn’t mean that it happens easily all the time. Everyone has different sleep habits, positions , and times. So, we decided to channel some childhood lullabies by looking to the stars for a little extra insight on our sleep styles.