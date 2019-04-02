Khloé Kardashian Just Gave Her First Interview About The Tristan Thompson Scandal

The new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians promises a closer look at all the drama that's gone down with Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. While the Good American founder has tweeted her thoughts about the scandal involving the basketball player and Jordyn Woods, who said he kissed her at a party back in February, she's yet to speak candidly IRL.
The show's season 16 trailer teases Khloé's real-time reaction to the scandal, but before we get to those episodes, Jimmy Kimmel asked the most pressing question of all when Khloé, Kourtney, and Kim stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
The women came by during the late-night show's stint in Las Vegas to reminisce and chat all things Kanye West, but it wasn't long before Kimmel put Khloé on the spot.
"I do want to ask about this character that you had a baby with," the host said in reference to Thompson. "Is it time to stop dating basketball players?"
Thompson currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and spent their most recent game in Los Angeles getting heckled by the audience about his behaviour towards Khloé, according to People.
"I don't know, you know," Khloé replied. "I like what I like. What can I say?"
While she doesn't play basketball herself, Khloé explained that the attraction was to "the whole thing of it all." However, she conceded his point.
"I do agree, I should probably listen to my MJ, my grandmother, I should probably start to date accountants or something like that," she joked.
Plus, people showing up to "boo" an accountant while he worked would just be a whole lot funnier.
