Your April Horoscope, Revealed

You continue to brighten every room that you enter this month, Aries. The sun illuminates your sign until the 20th of the month, commanding the attention of everyone who crosses your path. Focus on connecting your spirit to your body on April 2nd. Mercury, your planetary ruler of health and work, conjoins with Neptune, your spiritual ruler.Meanwhile, a new moon in your sign arrives on April 5th, helping you to formulate new plans of attack for short term goals. What do you want to accomplish by the 19th when the moon is full in Libra? The moon rules your home and family zones, so make sure to consider how this will affect your foundations before moving ahead. Mercury sextiles Saturn on April 7th, helping you to find balance at work. The messenger planet assists your health and work zones, while the planet of rules is responsible for your career aspirations. When they work together, nothing is unreachable, so shoot for the stars.On April 19th, Venus, your personal planet of love and money forms a conjunction with intuitive Neptune. If you’re single and exploring the dating pool, follow your gut with new faces. You can trust your first impression. The sun, your personal ruler of creativity and speculation squares Saturn on the 10th, creating tension at work regarding your passion projects. If it’s not your hill to die on, wait for better timing to move forward. On the same day, Jupiter, your personal planet of travel, education, and philosophy goes retrograde in Sagittarius. The planet of luck will be moving backward until August 11th of this year, helping us to reassess our attitudes towards abundance. On the 14th, a sun - Jupiter trine delivers positive messages around travel opportunities. Don’t let Jupiter retrograde get you down, but understand that your travels will be focused on gaining more in-depth insight into your own psyche rather than seeing the sights. Mercury, your personal planet of health and work enters your sign on the 16th, bringing energy to your words. If you’ve got an idea, Mercury will give you the gift of gab to instill confidence in your team. If you’re looking to couple up, enjoy a heavenly dose of confidence arriving on April 20th, when Venus enters your sign. On the same day, the sun enters your 2nd house of finances, values, and possessions . Take the opportunity to review what you need to be happy and downsize if necessary. On the 29th, Saturn, Aries’ planetary ruler of career goes retrograde in Capricorn. When the ringed planet is in retrograde, it’s essential for you to do everything by the book. Play by the rules while Saturn helps you to create a more structured professional life until September 18th.