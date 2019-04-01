Your April Horoscope, Revealed

The month begins with a dreamy vibe on April 2nd when Mercury conjuncts Neptune. This sounds intense, but we’ll be able to tap into our intuition when communicating with others, sharing a psychic link. And it will be easier to get on the same page with people who you usually have trouble communicating with.
We enter a new moon in Aries on April 5th at 4:50 a.m, signalling a time to head back to the drawing board for our most significant plans. On April 7th, Mercury sextiles Saturn, assisting us with creating better guidelines for how we share information. If you have a presentation coming up, practice that Sunday to nail it down. Venus conjuncts Neptune on April 10th, adding a whimsical flair to how we dress and connect with romantic partners. On the same day, Jupiter, the planet of luck goes retrograde in Sagittarius on the same day, helping us to look deeper within ourselves. The sun squares Saturn on the 10th as well, making rules and regulations a little more difficult to deal with. Meanwhile, the sun trines Jupiter on April 14th, giving us a day of abundance and luck. We’ll be feeling ourselves and ready for action on April 16th when communication planet Mercury enters fiery Aries.
On April 19th, as the moon waxes full in Libra at 7:20 a.m, look back on the intentions that you set during the March new moon. Share the celebration of success with your community and friends — we’re stronger together. If there’s someone you’ve got your eye on, let them know when charming Venus enters Aries on April 20th. The sun switches his gaze from Aries to Taurus on April 20th. We’ve been energized by the ram’s season, and we’re ready to put our ideas to work with the help of the bull.
Pluto, our planet of rebirth goes retrograde on April 24th. During the six month backspin, consider how you can actively change your life. It’s time to snap out of whatever funk you’re in and make deliberate adjustments. On April 29th, Saturn our planet of responsibility goes retrograde. When the ringed planet moves in reverse, it allows us to take a good look at our routines and self-imposed rules. It’s also a time for us to take a look at our morals. Saturn in retrograde is not a time to cut corners — how much of your own structure needs to be rebuilt?
Aries
You continue to brighten every room that you enter this month, Aries. The sun illuminates your sign until the 20th of the month, commanding the attention of everyone who crosses your path. Focus on connecting your spirit to your body on April 2nd. Mercury, your planetary ruler of health and work, conjoins with Neptune, your spiritual ruler.
Meanwhile, a new moon in your sign arrives on April 5th, helping you to formulate new plans of attack for short term goals. What do you want to accomplish by the 19th when the moon is full in Libra? The moon rules your home and family zones, so make sure to consider how this will affect your foundations before moving ahead. Mercury sextiles Saturn on April 7th, helping you to find balance at work. The messenger planet assists your health and work zones, while the planet of rules is responsible for your career aspirations. When they work together, nothing is unreachable, so shoot for the stars.
On April 19th, Venus, your personal planet of love and money forms a conjunction with intuitive Neptune. If you’re single and exploring the dating pool, follow your gut with new faces. You can trust your first impression. The sun, your personal ruler of creativity and speculation squares Saturn on the 10th, creating tension at work regarding your passion projects. If it’s not your hill to die on, wait for better timing to move forward. On the same day, Jupiter, your personal planet of travel, education, and philosophy goes retrograde in Sagittarius. The planet of luck will be moving backward until August 11th of this year, helping us to reassess our attitudes towards abundance. On the 14th, a sun - Jupiter trine delivers positive messages around travel opportunities. Don’t let Jupiter retrograde get you down, but understand that your travels will be focused on gaining more in-depth insight into your own psyche rather than seeing the sights. Mercury, your personal planet of health and work enters your sign on the 16th, bringing energy to your words. If you’ve got an idea, Mercury will give you the gift of gab to instill confidence in your team. If you’re looking to couple up, enjoy a heavenly dose of confidence arriving on April 20th, when Venus enters your sign. On the same day, the sun enters your 2nd house of finances, values, and possessions. Take the opportunity to review what you need to be happy and downsize if necessary. On the 29th, Saturn, Aries’ planetary ruler of career goes retrograde in Capricorn. When the ringed planet is in retrograde, it’s essential for you to do everything by the book. Play by the rules while Saturn helps you to create a more structured professional life until September 18th.
Taurus
Two of your most significant planets are teaming up to help you expand your mind, Taurus. On April 7th, Mercury, your personal financial ruler sextiles Saturn, your planetary ruler of travel, education, and philosophy. The sun, Taurus’s planetary ruler of home and family squares with Saturn on the 10th, creating potential rifts between wanting to get out and see the world and taking care of business at home. Work to understand both perspectives, and you’ll clear this little rough spot. Money planet Mercury moves direct through Aries on April 16th, assisting you with increasing cash flow. Whether it’s time to take care of debt or get money that was owed to you, conversations around money will be more relaxed on this day. Your ruling planet Venus enters fiery Aries on the 20th, increasing your appetite for adventure! The planet of love and beauty rules your health and work zones so any opportunity to begin a new workout or outdoor activity will help you to get back into the groove. On the same day, we start your season. The sun illuminates your first house of self, first impressions, and appearance — you’re glistening! Pluto, your personal planet of love goes retrograde on April 24th in Capricorn. When Pluto is in retrograde, he cleanses the ground that he covers like a brush fire. This basically means it’s time to become new again. Take a hard look at how you express love until this tiny planet moves direct on October 3rd. And on the 29th, your education and travel planet Saturn goes retrograde in Capricorn. When the ringed planet moves in reverse, he helps us to be aware of the moral repercussions of our actions. Live by the golden rule as best you can while he is retrograde, as you’re more likely to experience a karmic backlash if you did someone dirty. Saturn goes direct on September 18th, making the warmer seasons more mindful.
Gemini
You’ve got a pep in your step, Gemini. Your ruling planet Mercury conjuncts your career planet Neptune on the second of the month allowing you to express your more imaginative ideas with colleagues. They’ll be able to relate to you more, so make sure that you’re taking meeting minutes. The moon, your financial planet begins a fresh new cycle on the 5th. And a Mercury - Saturn sextile on April 7th bodes well for tightening up your house, as the communication planet helps your home and family zones, while Saturn governs structure. Take a look at your funds while the moon waxes in your sign from April 8th at 5:15 p.m until April 10th at 1:26 p.m. Harnessing this positive energy is worthwhile. Jupiter, Gemini’s personal planetary ruler of love, goes retrograde on the 10th, allowing us to get to know our inner selves better. There are no bad vibes here, just a better understanding of your needs and desires.
Find beauty at work on the 10th when a delightful Venus - Neptune conjunction arrives. The sun in Aries trines Jupiter on the 14th, giving you the confidence to pursue romance with gusto. If you’re in a relationship, make plans to connect with your partner. Skip mundane ideas and get outdoors. You’re self-assured on the 16th when Mercury enters spitfire Aries. Take a chance and say what you really feel. We begin hardworking Taurus season on the 20th, and the Sun lights up your 12th house of inner growth, vulnerability, and conclusion. Make time to listen to your thoughts and reconnect while our star illuminates this house. On the 24th, Pluto, your planetary health and work ruler goes retrograde in Capricorn. When this little planet moves in reverse, he helps you to understand the cause and effect of your efforts. Commit to a schedule and stick with it, and you’ll be sure to see the benefits by early October. You’re worth it.
Cancer
Feel like retreating into your shell, Cancer? A Mercury-Neptune conjunction on April 2nd unites your sense of wonder with your search for deeper meaning. The planet of communication helps to guide your connection to the spiritual world while Neptune helps you to navigate opportunities and good fortune. Experiment with goal setting during April 5th’s new moon in Aries. If you feel restless and eager to get the ball rolling, let that energy fuel your excitement. Let yourself be vulnerable with your partner on April 7th, when Mercury sextiles Saturn, Cancer’s planetary ruler of love. The placement of these two planets highlights the importance of sharing values. If you’re single, you’ll notice that potential partners are more receptive to making plans and setting out ground rules. Take a step back and look at your routines on April 10th, when Jupiter, your personal health and work planet goes retrograde in Capricorn. When the planet of luck moves backward, he asks you to take a look at how you experience joy with work. Find out what drives you. Enjoy your time at home on the same day when a Venus - Neptune conjunction arrives. Cancer’s home and family ruling planet Venus will be vibing with lucky Neptune on this day, bringing beauty out from hidden places. If you’re discussing finances with your partner on the 10th, keep a cool head. Your financial planet the Sun squares your personal love planet Saturn.
The moon waxes full in Libra at 7:12 a.m EST, lending you a psychic glow that connects to your social circle. The mood at home ramps up when Venus, your domestic planet enters Aries on the 20th. The Sun enters Taurus on the same day and moves into your 11th house of groups, friendships, and goals. Reach out to friends for advice, and connect with your peers - they could have some keen insights to help you with a roadblock. Pluto, your planetary ruler of entertainment, goes retrograde on the 24th in Capricorn, changing up the way that you spend your downtime. Saturn’s retrograde on the 29th signals a time to be hyper-vigilant about the golden rule. Cancer’s personal love planet goes retrograde in Capricorn, making it impossible to take shortcuts. Be respectful and gentle with the romantic partners who come and go from your life, as karmic clapbacks are more than likely to turn up while the ringed planet is moving in reverse.
Leo
You’ve got money on your mind, but where is your head at, Leo? Your financial planet Mercury conjuncts dreamy Neptune on April 2nd. Focus on listening rather than spending when these two planets work together. It’s important to have all of the facts before moving forward. Money matters get more severe on the 7th when Mercury sextiles Saturn, your planetary ruler of health and work. Take a good look at your finances while these planets are paired, as strict Saturn helps to catch details you may have missed. Set some creative goals at work on the 10th when career-minded Venus conjuncts with idealistic Neptune. Lucky Jupiter goes retrograde on this day, helping you to count your blessings. When this planet is retrograde, he helps you become more aware of your opportunities. It’s all about getting your timing right. The moon waxes in your sign from the 13th to the 14th, intensifying your need for the spotlight. Meanwhile, the sun trines Jupiter on the 14th, showering a little luck on your day. On the 16th, your cash planet Mercury enters enigmatic Aries, driving your desire to increase your earnings. Take a look at alternative routes to grow your coin, like investing. Venus, your professional planet enters Aries on April 20th, sharpening your strategic mind at work. Actions speak louder than words, so how do you track the goals that you set? Luckily, the sun enters your 10th house of career, structure and public image on the 20th, helping you to solidify your standing at work. Take advantage of this opportunity, and reach out to your network to get feedback as you go along. Leo’s home and family ruler Pluto goes retrograde in Capricorn on the 24th, helping you to look at domestic issues from another perspective. Use your new insight to conquer old problems. Saturn, your health and work planet goes retrograde on the 29th, giving you back the responsibility of setting your own schedule for success. When the ringed planet is retrograde, he puts you in the driver's seat. Every action has a consequence, make sure that you make wise choices while he moves backward.
Virgo
Have you been struggling with a romantic connection, Virgo? Things will change on April 2nd, when your ruling planet Mercury conjuncts Neptune, your romantic planet. Make plans with the object of your affection on this day to get silly and drop serious subjects. Mark your calendar for April 7th when communicative Mercury sextiles Saturn, Virgo’s personal pleasure planet. It’s a prime day for discussing your professional goals as Mercury rules your career zone. Find out what thrills you and pursue projects that bring you joy. You’re able to gain a broader understanding on the 10th, when Jupiter, your personal planet of home and family goes retrograde. Jupiter doesn’t withhold his blessings when he moves backward - he allows you to see the bigger picture. Your financial planet Venus conjuncts with romantic Neptune on the 10th, assisting your finances in progressing well with your partners. If you’re discussing responsibilities for rent, groceries or utilities, you’ll be able to find common ground quickly. The Sun squares with Saturn on the 10th, making it more difficult for you to get your way. Go with the flow, because if you end up getting your way, you’ll be unhappy as well. A more relaxed day at home arrives on the 14th when the Sun trines with Jupiter. You’ll be itching to make moves at work when Mercury enters Aries on the 16th. A desire for cash creation will follow on the 20th when your financial planet Venus shifts into Aries. On the same day, the Sun illuminates your 9th house of exploration, adventure, and belief. Soak up inspiration in every nook and cranny, you never know what ideas might inspire your next significant endeavour! On the 29th your pleasure planet Saturn goes retrograde in Capricorn. When Saturn moves backward, he asks you to look closely at how you find joy, and if the actions that you take during your downtime are ultimately what’s best for you.
Libra
Have you been looking to optimize your daily agenda, Libra? Mercury, your personal planet of luck conjuncts Neptune, your planetary ruler of health and work on April 2nd. Adjust your routine with the dreamy influence of these two heavenly bodies. Try to infuse creativity into your schedule — it’s important to be inspired. A new moon in Aries arrives on the 5th, stirring up your professional desires. Make time for family on the 7th, when intuitive Mercury sextiles Saturn, your personal planet of home and family. If you’re in a relationship, be prepared for anything on the 10th when ruling planet Venus conjuncts unpredictable Neptune. The pairing of these two planets creates interesting conversations and will lift veils between you and your partner. Speak freely about what you need, as Neptune rules Libra’s health and work zones. Keep your wits about you on the 10th when the Sun squares Saturn, especially when speaking with family members. Avoid being misunderstood by speaking slowly, and sparsely. Jupiter, your personal communication planet goes retrograde on the 10th as well. Take a look back at how you talk and share ideas while he moves in reverse. His movement won’t hinder you but will help you to better understand how you come across. Make time to wander alone in nature as speedy Mercury enters Aries on the 16th. He will be drawing attention to your connection with your inner self while he inhabits this sign. The moon waxes full in your sign on the 19th at 7:12 a.m EST, inspiring you to go out into the world and connect with new faces. Your ruling planet Venus enters fiery Aries on April 20th, giving your mojo an irresistible boost! The sun lights up your 8th house of transformation, mystery and dramatic change on the same day, giving you an edge that’s hard to resist. Pluto, Libra’s financial ruler, goes retrograde on the 24th in Capricorn. When our furthest planet moves in reverse, he helps you to understand why you need to change. Saturn, your home and family ruler, begins his retrograde on the 29th. Don’t freak out, but be mindful: when the ringed planet changes his course, it’s necessary to follow the rules.
Scorpio
Are you ready for romance to blossom, Scorpio? Your personal love planet Venus conjuncts with dreamy Neptune on April 10th, making you feel lighter than air! If you’re seeing someone new, you’ll be able to quickly intuit parts of their personality that would usually be revealed slowly over time. Attached Scorpios should mark this day in their calendars for a romantic rendezvous. Treat your partner to an out-of-the-box date night, and connect over your shared creative insights. On the same day, Jupiter retrograde begins in Sagittarius. This movement inspires you to look into your financial habits, and how they’ve benefited you since last July. A lucky day for cash arrives on April 14th, when the Sun, your personal planetary ruler of career trines with Jupiter. Your feelings are harder to hide when the moon wanes in your sign from the 19th to the 20th. So let your guard down and seek out comfort from friends and loved ones — they’ll be happy to listen. Love planet Venus changes gears upon entering Aries on April 20th. Single Scorpios will be invigorated to get back out onto the dating scene. The sun enters your 7th house of partnerships, contracts, and business on the 20th, boosting your networking skills. Reach out your professional community as your career ruler light up this house. Your ruling planet Pluto goes retrograde on the 24th in Capricorn. It’s time for you to review the strategy that you’ve made this year — if things didn’t go according to plan, how could you succeed if you tried again?
Sagittarius
Creating a work-life balance will become simpler on April 2nd, when your career planet Mercury conjuncts Neptune, Sagittarius's domestic planet. In a relationship? Talk about cash with your partner on April 7th, when your financial ruler Saturn sextiles your love planet Mercury (he does double duty). When these planets work together, they help you to be open and honest — the perfect setting for success. On April 10th, your health and work planet Venus conjuncts homey Neptune. If you've been feeling out of whack lately, you'll be able to identify what could be lacking in your space.
Avoid whipping out your wallet on the 10th when the sun squares your financial planet Saturn. It would be better advised to keep your purchases small when these heavenly bodies are at odds. Count your blessings when your ruling planet Jupiter goes retrograde on the 10th. When the planet of luck moves backward, he helps you to understand the benefits that the universe gives to you. Continue to express gratitude and humility while Jupiter reverses his motion. The sun trines Jupiter on the 14th, sprinkling a little luck and joy into your day. Get together with friends and enjoy. Chatty Mercury moves into Aries on April 16th, inspiring you to be more proactive at work and in your love life. Health and work ruler Venus joins him in Aries on the 20th, getting you back into the swing of things. You might want to consider joining a new workout class or taking advantage of the warm weather during your commute. The sun lights up your 6th house of health, order, and service on the 20th, helping you to refocus your priorities. Take a look back at the development of your inner self, as Pluto, your spiritual ruler goes retrograde on the 24th. Make sure that you get your numbers correct after the 29th, while your financial planet Saturn goes retrograde. Saturn does not suffer fools - keep your nose clean until he goes direct on Sept 18th.
Capricorn
It's important to ask for what you need, Capricorn. If you need clarification on help with your well-being, help arrives on April 2nd, when your personal health and work planet Mercury conjuncts with Neptune, your communications ruler. Single Caps should reflect on April 5th's new moon in Aries. While new moons are a time of lull, this Aries moon will inspire you to get back out there. Be patient with yourself and understand your desires for relationships before moving forward with anyone new. Mercury sextiles Saturn, your ruling planet on April 7th assisting you with the structure that you've been craving. Venus, your personal career planet conjuncts with Neptune to help you get your ideas across at work on April 10th. Watch out for a competing Sun - Saturn square on the same day, which could make you appear more rigid than you are. Reflect on your spiritual journey this year on April 10th, when Jupiter, your personal planet of spirituality goes retrograde. Everything feels a little brighter on the 14th when the Sun trines lucky Jupiter. You'll be inspired get active on the 16th when energetic Mercury moves into Aries. The moon waxes full in Libra at 7:12 a.m on April 19th. If you're in a relationship, make time to connect with your partner throughout the day to make them feel special. If you're single, spread this effervescent energy with friends - they might have someone in mind. Career ruler Venus enters Aries on the 20th, igniting your passion at work. The Sun shifts his gaze towards your 5th house of creativity, pleasure, and romance on the 20th. Explore events, art exhibits, and activities with old friends and new ones - you could create some beautiful new memories. Capricorn's planetary ruler Saturn goes retrograde on the 29th in your sign. When the ringed planet of responsibility moves reverse, she needs you to carry some of the weight: Any action that you undertake during her backward movement packs a karmic punch. Colour inside the lines, and you'll be in the clear.
Aquarius
Discussing money can be uncomfortable, but you've got two stellar planets on your side, Aquarius. On April 2nd, communication planet Mercury conjuncts Neptune, your planetary ruler of finances. Feeling inspired to enjoy the spring weather? Your health and work ruler begins a new cycle in Aries on April 5th. Make a health goal to follow and see where the intention takes you on 19th when the moon is full in Libra. Thinking about working on your home? You could find a way that works for your budget on the 10th when Venus, your domestic conjuncts with your financial planet Neptune. Shake off any romantic spats on the 10th, when your love planet the Sun squares Saturn. We're all susceptible to this movement, and should be careful with each other's feelings. It's essential for you to connect with your nearest and dearest on the 20th when the loving Sun enters your 4th house of family, instincts, and foundations. You'll need the strength gained from the Sun when Aquarius's career ruler Pluto goes retrograde on the 24th. Pluto retrogrades aren't to be feared, but help you to understand the outside contributing factors to your successes and failures. Hindsight is 20/20, and the planet of truth and transformation is here to lend more understanding for your future professional ventures. The moon enters your sign from the 26th to the 28th, delivering you a sweet spark of independence. Get out of your comfort zone and learn something new. Saturn, Aquarius's spiritual ruler, begins his retrograde on the 29th. Watch your actions during his reverse motion, as any negative move made can pack a karmic punch.
Pisces
Do you ever get tongue-tied, Pisces? A blessed Mercury - Neptune conjunction arrives on April 2nd connecting your voice to your brilliant brain. The messenger planet manages home, family, and love while Neptune rules your sign. Meditate on the new moon in Aries on April 5th to help inspire your next creative project. Communicative Mercury sextiles Saturn on April 7th, helping you to set boundaries in your personal and romantic relationships. The vibe heats up again on April 10th when charming Venus conjuncts intuitive Neptune. Jupiter, your personal career planet goes retrograde on April 10th, refocusing your professional perspective. Look for patterns in your work, and examine areas of success. When Jupiter moves backward, he gives us the opportunity to understand the master plan, and make edits. A charmed day arrives on April 14th when the Sun trines Jupiter. Consider how your daily routine, can be improved by your career and vice versa. The sun rules your habits — how do you fully recharge your emotional batteries? Speedy Mercury whizzes into Aries on April 16th drumming up action in your home and with your romantic partners. If you're single, you'll definitely be able to shake shyness if you spot someone you want to get to know better. April 19th's full moon in Libra will reinvigorate your desire to socialize. Reflect on your learnings this month as the sun illuminates your 3rd house of communication, thought, and community on the 20th. Pick up the slack on the 29th when Saturn goes retrograde. The ringed planet helps to instill responsibility within us, but when he switches directions, it’s imperative to be mindful of our actions. If you make a mistake, you’ll understand how to avoid it better in the future.
