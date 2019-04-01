Your April Horoscope, Revealed

It's important to ask for what you need, Capricorn. If you need clarification on help with your well-being, help arrives on April 2nd, when your personal health and work planet Mercury conjuncts with Neptune, your communications ruler. Single Caps should reflect on April 5th's new moon in Aries. While new moons are a time of lull, this Aries moon will inspire you to get back out there. Be patient with yourself and understand your desires for relationships before moving forward with anyone new. Mercury sextiles Saturn, your ruling planet on April 7th assisting you with the structure that you've been craving. Venus, your personal career planet conjuncts with Neptune to help you get your ideas across at work on April 10th. Watch out for a competing Sun - Saturn square on the same day, which could make you appear more rigid than you are. Reflect on your spiritual journey this year on April 10th, when Jupiter, your personal planet of spirituality goes retrograde. Everything feels a little brighter on the 14th when the Sun trines lucky Jupiter. You'll be inspired get active on the 16th when energetic Mercury moves into Aries. The moon waxes full in Libra at 7:12 a.m on April 19th. If you're in a relationship, make time to connect with your partner throughout the day to make them feel special. If you're single, spread this effervescent energy with friends - they might have someone in mind. Career ruler Venus enters Aries on the 20th, igniting your passion at work. The Sun shifts his gaze towards youron the 20th. Explore events, art exhibits, and activities with old friends and new ones - you could create some beautiful new memories. Capricorn's planetary ruler Saturn goes retrograde on the 29th in your sign. When the ringed planet of responsibility moves reverse, she needs you to carry some of the weight: Any action that you undertake during her backward movement packs a karmic punch. Colour inside the lines, and you'll be in the clear.