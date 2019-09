Gaga's ink might be particularly buzzy right now (especially because one of her latest may or may not be a subtle tribute to A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper ), but the star has actually had most of the designs for years. She got her first tattoo at 17, and eventually vowed to her father that she'd keep any additions on the left side of her body ("He asked that I remain, on one side, slightly normal," Gaga said).