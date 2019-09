But seeing the couple so at ease with one another may feel new to fans who knew of them before RHOBH; things haven’t always been this smooth for the former couple. Richards and Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006, and had a very public and tumultuous divorce. ABC News called Sheen and Richards' uncoupling "one of Hollywood's ugliest divorces” and also noted that “the Sheen-Richards headlines have run the gamut from sad to malicious to just plain weird.” There was a lengthy custody battle over their two kids. Richards also filed for a restraining order . She told Oprah Winfrey in 2010, “I was terrified to file because [it] was going to be public, and I was scared of the outcome and the consequences of that.” She claimed he verbally abused and threatened her. “There was a lot of verbal abuse. He never hit me; it was a lot of verbal. Arguments got heated. That scared me." Sheen denied Richards' allegations.