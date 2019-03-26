Jennifer Garner Shared Her Go-To Breakfast Recipe

@inagarten says the trick to learning how to cook is finding something you eat and making it over and over again— maybe this time try half water/half almond milk? Or instead of brown sugar drizzle some maple syrup? That’s how you gain a little confidence. ??? And that’s me and my favorite winter oatmeal. ? #PretendCookingShow . @tasteofhome Oh-So-Good Oatmeal Ingredients: 3 cups water 2 medium tart apples, chopped 1 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats Dash salt 1/4 cup packed brown sugar (I use 2 tbsp) 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon 1/2 tsp vanilla extract 1/4 cup chopped almonds Maple syrup and/or milk of your choice, optional . Directions: 1. In a large saucepan over medium heat, bring water to a boil. Add the apples, oats and salt; cook and stir for 5 minutes. 2. Remove from heat; stir in the brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla. Cover and let stand for 2 minutes. Sprinkle each serving with almonds. Serve with maple syrup and/or milk if desired. 3. Yum.

Jennifer Garner