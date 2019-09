Jazz Jennings Is Bringing Trans Representation To The Shaving Aisle

That's partly why becoming the face of a new campaign with Gillette Venus called #MySkinMyWay feels particularly momentous for the 18 year old. It's a campaign that's "in the direction the world is going in," according to Jennings, as it celebrates not just the act of shaving, but people's choices when it comes to shaving or not shaving however and whatever they please. It's a conversation that's been swirling on the internet for years now, with celebrities like Lourdes Leon and Amandla Stenberg making a point to step out on red carpets with visible body hair, and a concept that Jennings has taken to heart with her own relationship to shaving.