Could This Be The Most Sustainable Women's Brand… Ever?

"We started Outerknown to prove that we could make great clothes using fair labor practices and materials that are not harmful to the environment," Slater says of the launch, via press release. "Our growing business shows us that people want to make conscious choices about their clothes—you don’t have to harm people or the planet for the sake of fashion." Moore adds that Outerknown saw interest in a womenswear line from a lot of their female customers buying and borrowing from their men's offering: "We thought it was time to give them pieces they could call their own."