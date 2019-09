Ben Affleck Loves His Back Tattoo, Thank You Very Much

Affleck knows all about it. He goes on Twitter. He sees your memes, okay? And he doesn't seem to care, because he's doing fine . Only after Ellen joked that the phoenix is literally rising from his ass did Affleck admit that the tattoo has real meaning for him. "I like it," he said. "It's not something that I sort of kept private. It wasn't like I was doing photo shoots or whatever." Then he addressed those sad beach photos, the moment when we all knew in our hearts the tattoo was brutally real. "We were two hours north of the city, on some island in Hawaii," he recalled. "They got a picture of my tattoo and, yeah, the sentiment ran against [it], [but] I love my tattoo. I'm very happy with it."