Justin Bieber Opens Up About “Struggling” In An Emotional Instagram Post

Bieber has been open about facing depression, even when the world would assume that he has nothing to feel sad about. Bieber has also dealt with addiction in the past. In the February issue of Vogue, Bieber and his wife Hailey, whom he recently married, explained that he has stayed sober with the help of religion and therapy. While many would think that Bieber, who is rich and has a successful career, and is in the throes of the newlywed phase of his marriage, shouldn’t feel sad, that isn’t the case. Depression and mental illness does not discriminate, and arises from a myriad of reasons, including grief, trauma, and a neurochemical imbalance in the brain. A life that looks perfect on the outside is no reason to judge the emotions or experiences of another person. Bieber says he’s tackling his issues “head on,” and ultimately, that’s what matters.