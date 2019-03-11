On Sunday, the moon waxes through Taurus until early Tuesday morning. She will be void of course (VOC) from 5:30 a.m. until 11:47 a.m. EST, so save your talking points until after lunch when she enters expressive Gemini. Actions taken during this time usually result as moot points - so conserve your energy! The moon will remain in Gemini until 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday when she enters a second extended VOC period lasting until 5:49 p.m. EST. Put your attention on administrative tasks and get organized until this null event passes. The moon springs back into action, waxing through Cancer on Thursday night until Saturday afternoon at 2:03 p.m. EST.