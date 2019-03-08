What makes this technique different from traditional facial massages?

"I use my fingers and a Japanese microcurrent machine to release the tension. I'm actually the first person to bring this technology to the U.S. and use it on my clients. When I went back to Japan in 2006, I saw this machine at the place I used to manage, and I thought, Oh my gosh! What is this? It allows me to use my fingers in the same way someone else might use two silver wands to conduct currents during a facial by instead using patches that attach from the machine to me and my client. This microcurrent technology was originally made some time in the '80s and has since been used in Japanese hospitals on chemotherapy patients to promote cell regrowth. It basically recharges the mitochondria in your body to promote production of new cells and, in Kaika's case, relieve tension fast."